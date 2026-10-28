Moscow and Baku to step up joint fight against crime

Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan and Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev have agreed to intensify cooperation between the prosecution authorities of the two countries.

“We are bound by a common history, shared interests, and our joint efforts in countering the main threats facing our countries.” Alexander Gutsan said.

He listed transnational crime, corruption, and the drug trade among the threats.

The Russian Prosecutor General discussed with his Azerbaijani counterpart the issue of “countering transnational crime, primarily the transit of drugs through neighbouring countries.” He expressed confidence that joint work by the Prosecutor General’s Offices of Russia and Azerbaijan would make it possible to address global challenges of importance to both countries.

Kamran Aliyev noted that interaction between the prosecutor’s offices of Russia and Azerbaijan is at a high level and proceeds without problems.

“This applies both to the investigation of criminal cases and to responses to requests for legal assistance – there are no problems here whatsoever,” Kamran Aliyev said.

At the meeting, the sides agreed to intensify cooperation between the prosecutor’s offices.