Moscow and Washington engaged in 'close, intensive' dialogue - Ryabkov

Russia hopes that its close dialogue with the U.S. administration will allow Moscow to launch settlement talks and tackle the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We are currently engaged in close, intensive dialogue with the Trump administration. We expect the U.S. president’s and his team’s efforts on the Ukrainian track, in particular, to reach a point where we can really speak about ensuring a sustainable and reliable settlement," Ryabkov said.

According to him, a settlement must correspond to the provisions of Russia's Constitution to allow solving the problems stemming from the conflict’s root causes.

The diplomat told reporters at the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum that there are forces in the U.S. who want peace and cooperation and view Russia as a potentially important partner, TASS reported.

"Elections in any country are an important tool for gauging public opinion. In the case of the US, we can clearly see a big gap in the approach to international affairs between elites, including the Congress component, and people who are removed from politics. They want peace, they want cooperation and they want a prosperous life and they regard Russia as a potentially significant partner, despite all propaganda," Ryabkov said.

Trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine may take place in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November.