Moscow to host World Weightlifting Championships

The 2030 World Weightlifting Championships will be held in Moscow, the press service of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) announced.

"All the bids we received were excellent and we are sure that the Championships in your respective countries will be a huge success," the IWF General Secretary Jose Quinones said.

According to him, this demonstrates our sport is growing worldwide and the staging of our competitions is highly desirable for many nations around the planet.

Russia has been granted the right to host a major international competition in an Olympic sport for the first time since 2022.