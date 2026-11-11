NATO Secretary General welcomes Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Moscow

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has praised the trip of US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner to Moscow.

Rutte described the visit as very important, noting that he had been in close contact with the NATO group present in Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks between Moscow, Washington, and Kiev concluded the previous day.

"Now it's important, of course, that the next step is for the US team to travel to Moscow",

Mark Rutte said.

According to Rutte, he welcomes the step, adding that contact must not be lost with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his team.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently holding talks in the Kremlin with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.