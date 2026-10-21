Natural gas losses in Dagestan reduced by 20 million cubic metres

Natural gas losses in Dagestan have fallen by 20 million cubic metres since the start of the year, a volume comparable to the annual consumption of several small towns, regional head Fedor Shchukin said on social media.

"Since the start of the year, natural gas losses in Dagestan have fallen by nearly 20 million cubic meters compared to the same period last year. This volume is equivalent to the annual consumption of several small towns",

Shchukin said.

The reduction was achieved through modernising gas networks, systematic engagement with subscribers, and developing digital services.

According to Shchukin, eliminating illegal connections and introducing modern network diagnostics played a key role, adding that cutting losses and upgrading infrastructure are especially important for the republic.