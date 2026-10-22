Netanyahu orders complete isolation of West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the IDF to prepare for the complete isolation of West Bank territories after a shooting near the Judea Junction in the Hebron area.

"I have instructed the IDF and security forces to immediately cordon off the city of Hebron and take additional security measures to prevent terrorist attacks originating from Judea and Samaria [the Israeli term for the West Bank — TASS note]. Our forces are operating with reinforcements to thwart terrorism and are carrying out extensive waves of arrests. We will pursue Hamas terrorists and those who sent them, wherever they are and at all times",

Netanyahu said.

Earlier, Palestinian militants opened fire near the junction, wounding five people; two attackers were neutralised by the IDF.