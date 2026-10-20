New nature reserve established in Azerbaijan

A new state reserve, the Azykh‑Taghlar Archaeological Park, has been established in Azerbaijan under an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

It will be located at the site of the Azykh and Taghlar caves.

The Cabinet of Ministers must approve the reserve's charter within three months and define its boundaries and surrounding protected zone.

The government will also enforce a special regulatory regime within the reserve, provide the necessary material and technical resources, and report the results to the president.