Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been relocated to Azerbaijan’s Khojavand, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

On November 17, the group was relocated to Khojavand city, Guzeykhirman village in Khojavand district, Soltanli village in Jabrayil district, and Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan district.

At this stage, 36 families (140 people) have been relocated to Khojavand city, 12 families (45 people) to Guzeykhirman, 17 families (74 people) to Soltanli, and 20 families (84 people) to Jahangirbeyli.

The resettled families are former internally displaced persons who had been temporarily housed in various regions of the republic, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.