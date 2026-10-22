Novak speaks about diesel export volumes

Russia’s oil major Rosneft can account for the bulk of Russia’s diesel fuel exports to the United States and global markets, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"The bulk [of diesel] fuel can be supplied from Rosneft’s reserves," Alexander Novak said.

According to the Russian Deputy PM, Russian companies will be able to export 500,000 tons of diesel fuel already in October.

Earlier, Novak said that Russia has already dispatched the first three tankers with diesel fuel to the Atlantic East Coast.