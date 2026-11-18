Russia’s major independent gas producer Novatek has signed a contract to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Turkey and is currently discussing the possibility of increasing supply volumes, as well as potential investments in the country’s gas sector, the company’s CEO Leonid Mikhelson said.

"We have signed a supply contract for Turkey. We are discussing an increase in volume and are also exploring options for investment in the gas sector," Leonid Mikhelson said.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum, Mikhelson urged Turkey to enter into long-term LNG supply contracts and noted that negotiations were underway to boost deliveries.