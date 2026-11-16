The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has commuted the sentences of eight people convicted over a brawl involving Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said.

"The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has reduced the sentences of eight defendants in a hotel brawl case. The previous sentences were replaced with fines of 150,000 UAE dirhams ($41,000) each," the statement reads.

The decision was taken after the participants in the brawl settled their claims against each other and the victim petitioned the Abu Dhabi authorities to release the convicts.

Earlier, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia alleged in an X post that Usman Nurmagomedov and his friends had beaten him. A total of ten people were eventually detained. Two were released, while the remaining eight were sentenced to six months in prison and fined 300,000 dirhams each. Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman’s brother, was among those involved. On Saturday, Dvalishvili appealed to the Abu Dhabi authorities to release the detainees.