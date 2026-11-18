The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) met with the newly appointed Assistant Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the OTS Secretariat headquarters in Istanbul.

The talks brought together OTS Secretary General Mirvokhid Azimov and OIC Assistant Secretary General for Administrative and Financial Affairs Baghdad Amreyev.

The two sides exchanged congratulations and wished each other success in their new roles, discussing prospects for developing dialogue and cooperation between the organizations and ways to expand ties between their secretariats.

They also exchanged views on practical cooperation across various areas.