Opposition TV channel partially suspends broadcasting in Georgia

Georgia's opposition‑aligned channel "Formula" has become unavailable to some viewers due to financial difficulties, the station's press office said.

The statement said the problems stem from accumulated debt owed to Stereo Plus, which distributes the channel's signal via digital terrestrial television.

This means viewers receiving the channel through a standard antenna rather than cable television cannot currently watch "Formula".

"The television company is doing everything possible to fully restore broadcasting as soon as possible",

the channel said.

It is not yet known exactly when broadcasting is expected to resume.