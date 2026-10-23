Vestnik Kavkaza

Opposition TV channel partially suspends broadcasting in Georgia

Opposition TV channel partially suspends broadcasting in Georgia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia's opposition‑aligned channel "Formula" has become unavailable to some viewers due to financial difficulties, the station's press office said.

The statement said the problems stem from accumulated debt owed to Stereo Plus, which distributes the channel's signal via digital terrestrial television.

This means viewers receiving the channel through a standard antenna rather than cable television cannot currently watch "Formula".

"The television company is doing everything possible to fully restore broadcasting as soon as possible",

the channel said.

It is not yet known exactly when broadcasting is expected to resume.

415 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.