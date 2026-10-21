Over 13 percent of Azerbaijan's territory contaminated with landmines - Shahriyar Hajiyev

More than 13% of Azerbaijan's territory remains contaminated with landmines and unexploded ordnance, Shahriyar Hajiyev, First Secretary of Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN, told the Third Committee of the 81st General Assembly.

According to Hajiyev, mine threats have been neutralised across 24% of the contaminated area.

Hajiyev also drew attention to the challenges reconstruction faces due to landmines, saying over 400 Azerbaijani citizens have been killed or injured by explosions in the past six years.

Over $16 billion has been allocated for developing the liberated territories, he noted.

From the UN podium, Hajiyev urged nations to support Baku in locating missing persons and to assist with information exchange and forensic expertise.