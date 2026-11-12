Over 380 projects implemented in Karabakh in nine months

A total of 383 projects worth 1.76 billion manats were carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories between January and September 2026, the Ministry of Finance reported.

The ministry's figures show that 201 of the projects were in the social sector.

Another 97 projects were completed in transport, while 38 addressed water management and land reclamation.

The ministry also reported that 19 defence and law enforcement projects were completed in the Karabakh region, alongside 11 in energy and industry and 17 in other areas.