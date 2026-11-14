Vestnik Kavkaza

Over 90 percent of tourists in Azerbaijan rate services highly

Over 90 percent of tourists in Azerbaijan rate services highly
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Between January and September this year, 1.074 million tourists visited Azerbaijan, and over 90% of them rated the services highly, according to the State Statistical Committee.

The largest number of positive reviews came from Russian tourists (304,100, a 13.1% decrease year-on-year), followed by visitors from Türkiye (127,400, a 10.3% decline) and Kazakhstan (52,700, a 7.1% drop).

Meanwhile, 98,400 tourists expressed dissatisfaction with service quality, showing a 29.8% decrease. Most complaints concerned taxi services (16,400) and bus transport (16,300), while another 19,400 individuals reported issues with other types of services.

During the first nine months of the year, tourists spent $1.29 billion in Azerbaijan, with the largest share – $572.3 million – going toward transport.

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