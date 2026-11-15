Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, has accused the European Union of supporting radical groups within the country, saying relations between Tbilisi and Brussels remain tense.

According to Papuashvili, the EU is not only funding civil society but also using its resources to exert political pressure on Tbilisi.

Georgian representatives will not attend an EU enlargement forum after Tbilisi did not receive an invitation. Georgian authorities have accused Brussels of attempting to prevent meetings between Georgian delegations and representatives from EU member states.