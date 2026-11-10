Parliament of Georgia to reduce 2026 budget

Georgia's Parliament intends to increase its own 2027 budget by 3 million lari and cut the 2026 budget by 10 million lari, as announced at a meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee.

Parliament Chief of Staff Kakha Okrojanashvili presented the proposal to adjust the 2026–2027 parliamentary budget.

According to Okrojanashvili, on personnel expenditures, 6 million lari could be returned to the Ministry of Finance.

Funds allocated to parliamentary factions and political groups remained unspent, so "Goods and Services" expenditures will be cut by 1.5 million lari, with additional savings on major procurement items such as fuel.

According Okrojanashvili, these savings are expected to grow further by the end of the year, and "Other Expenses" and "Non‑financial Assets" will also be reduced by 2 million lari in total.