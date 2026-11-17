Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that Yerevan has no aspiration to become part of the North Atlantic Alliance.

"We have made our position clear: while we have indeed begun the process of seeking accession to the European Union, our policy does not include a decision to join NATO, nor have we ever set such an objective,"

Nikol Pashinyan said during a government Q&A session in parliament.

The prime minister explained why Yerevan did not sign the declaration issued at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin, noting that the text contained an extensive reference to NATO.

Pashinyan emphasised that Armenia's commitment to European integration remains unchanged.