Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has backed Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's statement on the need to coordinate the technical aspects of the TRIPP ("Trump Route") project with Azerbaijan.

According to Pashinyan, a trilateral working group has been established to address and coordinate all technical issues.

"We believe our railway should be connected to the Azerbaijani railway, and these matters – the technical parameters – must be actively coordinated. That is precisely why a trilateral working group was created",

Nikol Pashinyan said.

Earlier, Bayramov said the technical parameters of the "Trump Route" project must undergo a coordination process with Baku.