Persian Gulf states to seek compensation from Iran

The GCC states are demanding through the UN Security Council that Tehran provide compensation for damages caused during retaliatory strikes amid the conflict with the United States and Israel

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has called on the UN Security Council to compel Iran to compensate for damages inflicted by Iranian military forces during retaliation for strikes by the US and Israel over the past year. The claim was made by the GCC’s Secretary-General, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi at the UN Security Council.

"We call upon the Security Council and the international community to hold those responsible for these attacks accountable and to require Iran to provide compensation for the resulting damage,” - the GCC Secretary-General said.

According to the GCC, Iranian military forces have launched over 7,000 missiles and drones toward Arab nations since the conflict began. Albudaiwi stated that any future agreements with Tehran must take into account the concerns of the Persian Gulf states.