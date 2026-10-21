Peskov discusses potential venue for Russia-US-Ukraine talks

Abu Dhabi is currently being considered as a potential venue for talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"For now, the discussion centers on Abu Dhabi",

Peskov told journalists when asked whether the UAE capital should be seen as the primary option.

Dmitry Peskov urged against getting ahead of events when asked whether Moscow is drafting any written documents.

On the negotiating team, Peskov said its composition would be determined by the Russian president and no decision has been made yet. Kremlin spokesman noted that the decision to resume negotiations was reached only a day ago.

The day before, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin had expressed Moscow's readiness to return to trilateral talks on Ukraine around mid‑November during a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff.