Pezeshkian, Mirzoyan meet in Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ararat Mirzoyan held talks in Tehran today.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ararat Mirzoyan held talks in the capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran today, a statement issued by Armenia's Foreign Ministry reads.

The ministry said that Pezeshkian and Mirzoyan, following the meeting between the countries' leaders in New York, welcomed the active agenda of bilateral political contacts.

The participants focused on mutually beneficial cooperation programs in infrastructure development, unblocking and energy. Ararat Mirzoyan also briefed the Iranian president on the implementation of the TRIPP project.