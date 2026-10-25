Pezeshkian heads to Russia for GECF summit

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has just departed for Russia. His visit includes attending the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit and a meeting with the Russian president.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has set off for the Russian Federation, the office of the President of the Islamic Republic informs.

"President Pezeshkian departed for the Russian capital, Moscow, a few minutes ago to participate in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit,”

— the Office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It was previously reported that Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali said that in addition to participating in the forum, the Iranian president plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Moscow added that the meeting’s agenda will include economic cooperation between Russia and Iran, energy security issues and geopolitical matters.