Pezeshkian to attend CIS Council of Heads of State meeting for the first time

Yuri Ushakov: Masoud Pezeshkian will attend the CIS Council of Heads of State meeting for the first time. The event will take place in Turkmenbashi.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will participate in the CIS Council of Heads of State meeting for the first time in history, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov announced.

”For the first time in the history of the CIS, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has been invited to the expanded-format summit meeting; he will also take part in the environmental summit afterward,”

– Yuri Ushakov said.

According to Ushakov, the summit will bring together the heads of 9 CIS member states. In particular, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will attend.

The CIS summit will be held on October 9 in the city of Turkmenbashi.