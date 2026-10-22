Pezeshkian to visit Russia next week

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow next week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced.

According to him, the forthcoming meeting would follow up on discussions held during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Tehran earlier this week.

“Next week, these discussions and consultations will continue in Moscow with the participation of the presidents of both countries,” Araghchi said.

The Iranian diplomat said he hosted Lavrov for extensive discussions on bilateral relations and major regional and international developments.

The talks focused on expanding political and economic cooperation, implementing existing agreements and strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and Russia, he added.