Pilot fined for hard helicopter landing in Adygea

A court in Maykop has issued a ruling in a criminal case involving a hard helicopter landing, ordering the pilot responsible to pay a fine.

The trial over the hard-landing incident has concluded in Adygea, the republic’s joint press service of the courts reports.

The criminal case was heard by the Maykop District Court. The incident took place last July on the outskirts of the settlement of Uchebnoye Lesnichestvo in Maykop District. At the time, a Bell 407 helicopter made a hard landing, knocking down a street light pole.

The pilot was tried under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Russian Criminal Code for violating air transport safety and operating rules, which negligently resulted in significant material damage.

"The Maykop District Court handed down its verdict and sentenced Sh. to a fine of 100,000 rubles,"

- the press office.