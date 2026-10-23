Plane from Yerevan lands in Omsk instead of Moscow

An Aeroflot airliner flying from Yerevan to Moscow landed in Omsk instead of the Russian capital, according to Armenia's Civil Aviation Committee.

The flight was scheduled to depart Yerevan at 05:30 local time (04:30 Moscow time) for Sheremetyevo but was delayed by more than 3.5 hours. Due to restrictions at Moscow‑area airports, the aircraft was diverted to Omsk, where it landed, Sputnik Armenia reported.

Other flights from Yerevan to Russian cities are also delayed, including Azimuth, FlyOne, and Aeroflot services to Moscow, while departures to Krasnodar and Sochi have also been rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances.