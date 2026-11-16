U.S. Special Envoy and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner said that he and special envoy Steve Witkoff discussed progress in negotiations on Ukraine with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov on Monday.

"We also began preparing the agenda for the next multilateral meeting, which we are working to convene in the near future," Kushner said.

The U.S. president’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, discussed Ukrainian settlement with Ushakov on Monday.

"This morning, Witkoff and I spoke with Yury Ushakov to discuss the progress we have made and the next steps in the peace process," Kushner said.

Russia and Ukraine on November 11-12 held their first U.S.-mediated talks in nine months in Abu Dhabi.