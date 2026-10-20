Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye hold phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The call was initiated by the Turkish side, Turkish media report.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional agenda issues.

Erdoğan stressed that "Türkiye and Azerbaijan, building upon their fraternal ties, will elevate their bilateral cooperation to a higher level".

The Pres8dent of Türkiye also congratulated Aliyev and Azerbaijan on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of independence.

Aliyev received an invitation from Erdoğan to attend the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara.