Presidents of Georgia and Türkiye discuss strategic partnership

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Antalya during the 31st UN Climate Change Conference to discuss strategic partnership and regional cooperation.

According to the Georgian presidential administration, Kavelashvili expressed Georgia's readiness to further develop its strategic partnership with Türkiye and invited his Turkish counterpart to visit the South Caucasus republic.

The two presidents addressed regional issues, emphasizing the importance of strengthening sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

They paid particular attention to trade and economic relations, transport and energy interconnection, the development of the Middle Corridor, and the significance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.