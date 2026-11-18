Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

The U.S. leader said he has an excellent relationship with the Russian president. He expressed confidence that his meeting with Putin would produce excellent results.

"We’ve had a great relationship for many years. We've known each other for a long time," Trump said.

The Russian leader made no statements during the open portion of his bilateral meeting with the U.S. President.

The meeting lasted less than an hour. It began at approximately 12:15 p.m. local time (4:15 a.m. GMT). The White House press pool announced its conclusion around 5:00 a.m. GMT.

Putin and Trump made no joint statements to the media following their bilateral meeting.

The leaders held their talks after the plenary session of the APEC summit concluded at the Shenzhen Center for International Exchanges. The brief meeting between the two leaders took place ahead of a trilateral meeting involving Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This was the eighth face-to-face meeting between the Russian and U.S. leaders during Trump’s two presidential terms. It is the second since Trump returned to the White House. The last time the Russian and U.S. leaders met was 15 months ago in Anchorage.