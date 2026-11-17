Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to engage in full discussions and address important issues in any format, both one-on-one and on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Aide to the Russian leader Yury Ushakov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The Kremlin senior aide said Putin and Trump could meet at tonight's gala dinner.

"And they will definitely meet tomorrow. Both during the plenary session of the Apec summit and immediately after it concludes," Yury Ushakov said.

The diplomat also hints the meeting could take place on the sidelines of the summit, without the presence of large delegations.