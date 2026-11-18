Russian President Vladimir Putin, his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have begun a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen. The leaders are holding such talks for the first time in history.

Putin expressed his gratitude to Chinese leader Xi Jinping for organizing a Russia-China-U.S. trilateral meeting. He noted that during today’s bilateral meeting with Trump, at the initiative of his counterpart, significant attention was devoted to the conflict in Ukraine.

The head of state said that Russia, China, and the United States are capable of making a significant contribution to strengthening global stability if they cooperate in a constructive manner as partners.

Putin said he, Xi and Trump should discuss global and regional issues as well as energy security.

The U.S. President said it was an honor for him to be "together today" on Thursday with the presidents of Russia and China. Trump said the leaders of the U.S., Russia and China have a special responsibility to maintain dialogue on issues impacting the entire planet.

The U.S. leader stressed that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons.

Opening the unprecedented trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China’s Xi has said that the summit “has groundbreaking significance”.

“The world is at peace when great powers live in harmony,” Xi said.

In a major statement, Xi said that nuclear weapons should be comprehensively banned and thoroughly destroyed, building a nuclear-free world.

“Nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought; every effort must be made to prevent it,” Xi said.

Xi called for closer cooperation between the three countries at the “historic” trilateral summit in Shenzhen.

The meeting is taking place at the Kylin Villa, China’s state residence in the picturesque area. The day before, Russian-Chinese high-level talks were held here.

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the three leaders are set to discuss building relations among major powers and cooperating to stabilize the global situation, which is currently complicated by numerous conflicts.