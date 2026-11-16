Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the Chinese city of Shenzhen on November 18-19 to participate in events of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

According to the Kremlin aide, the forthcoming trilateral meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump will be a "showstopper" event.

Putin is 100% sure to meet with Trump because they both will be attending the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Ushakov reassured.

The time and venue for the Putin-Trump meeting at the APEC summit in Shenzhen are still being worked out.