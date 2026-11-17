Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.

The Russian leader underscored that Russia-China cooperation was "gaining momentum" and benefiting the people of both countries.

"We will continue to work back to back, like you always say, for the benefit of the people of Russia and China," Putin said.

He noted that Russia-China trade has maintained a strong growth trend in 2026: it has remained well above $200 billion over the past several years.

The Russian head of state said that mutual tourist flows between Russia and China are expanding, boosted by the visa-free travel arrangements introduced by Beijing.

"Transport links are also developing. In addition, we have stepped up cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, facilitated by the visa-free arrangements you initiated. Tourist numbers have increased by as much as 43%," Putin said.

The foreign policy partnership between Russia and China has proved effective on the international stage, he stressed.

"The Russia-China foreign policy partnership has been working steadily and positively. In a difficult geopolitical situation, we share a constructive approach to shaping a fairer, multipolar world order," Putin said.

Relations between Beijing and Moscow remain steady and dependable despite changes in the international situation, the Chinese leader emphasized.

"China-Russia relations have been and remain as unshakable as a mountain despite any difficulties," Xi said.

Talks between Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were also held with a small delegation present during a working breakfast. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov were also taking part in the negotiations.