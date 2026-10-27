Putin comments on Moscow-Cairo energy cooperation

Russia and Egypt are actively developing cooperation, including in the energy sector, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit.

"Our cooperation with Egypt is developing very actively across many areas, including the energy sector. One of the largest joint projects is the construction of a nuclear power plant, which is being financed primarily through multi-billion-dollar state loans provided by Russia," Vladimir Putin said.

He described this project as successful. "The project is progressing very successfully with the support of President [of Egypt Abdel Fattah] el-Sisi. And we very much hope to see him in Moscow soon for the Russia-Africa forum," the Russian leader added.