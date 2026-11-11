Putin meets with Witkoff and Kushner in Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. special presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin following their arrival in Moscow.

The meeting took place the day after the conclusion of the latest round of trilateral talks between Russia, the U.S. and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.

The Russian leader asked Witkoff and Kushner to convey their gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for facilitating contacts between Russia and Ukraine. Putin noted the success of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The Russian President asked to convey his gratitude to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her participation in resolving the humanitarian issue surrounding Aleshki

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov had held preliminary consultations with the two US negotiators. According to him, Putin will discuss steps toward resolving the Ukraine conflict at his upcoming meeting with Witkoff and Kushner.