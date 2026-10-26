Putin to hold 24 meetings over two days

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a marathon of 24 bilateral international meetings this week, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"A multitude of bilateral meetings. I already mentioned that five meetings will take place on Tuesday, October 27. These bilateral meetings will then continue. We have counted 24 such meetings in total," Ushakov said.

On September 27, Putin is expected to attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit, where six countries will be represented at the highest level.

Moscow also hosts the third Russia-Africa Summit on October 28-29, with 48 African countries confirming participation, including 22 represented by heads of state.