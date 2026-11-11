Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow lasts 2,5 hours

The negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, and the US leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner have concluded.

The meeting took place in the Kremlin and lasted 2.5 hours.

It was also attended by presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, head of the Russian delegation to consultations with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky, and special representative of the Russian President and RDIF director Kirill Dmitriev.

The US representatives have already left Moscow. Their plane departed from Vnukovo at 18:15 Moscow time, RIA Novosti reports.