RDIF CEO Dmitriev thanks Witkoff and Kushner

Russian President’s Special Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has thanked U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for their efforts toward resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

"Thank you, Peacemakers," Kirill Dmitriev wrote on X.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had told visiting U.S. Presidential Envoy Witkoff that Russia is ready to resume trilateral negotiations around November 10 on the main subject, which concerns establishing a security system for Russia and Ukraine. According to the Kremlin aide, the new round of trilateral talks involving Russia, the U.S. and Ukraine may be held in Abu Dhabi.