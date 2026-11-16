Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that calm cannot return to the region without an end to Israel’s war on Lebanon and the restoration of Lebanese sovereignty over all its territory.

He made the remarks in a phone call with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri during which the two discussed international developments and bilateral relations, according to a statement from Berri’s office.

“From our perspective, calm cannot return to the region without ending the war in Lebanon and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty over all its territory,” Ghalibaf said.

The diplomat added that Tehran is giving particular attention to Lebanon as it pursues its demands in negotiations with Washington.

Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon have continued since March despite a U.S.-mediated framework pact reached in June. The framework sets out a phased Israeli withdrawal as the Lebanese army assumes security responsibility in designated areas.