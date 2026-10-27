Rosatom hopes to begin construction of new NPPs in Iran

Alexei Likhachev, head of Rosatom, said Russia hopes to begin the construction of new nuclear power plant units in Iran.

Russia expects to start building power units at nuclear sites in Iran other than Bushehr plant in the foreseeable future, Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev said.

According to him, the plans involve both large- and small-capacity units. The head of the state corporation noted that the construction of small units is a "separate project."

"We signed this agreement relatively recently, already against the backdrop of, so to speak, military hostilities. And we hope that sooner or later we will move on to implementing [projects for both types of NPPs - ed.],”

- Alexei Likhachev said.

Rosatom is currently involved in the construction of the second and third units of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran. Moscow and Tehran have also signed agreements on the construction of eight new large-scale nuclear power units in Iran with Russian participation, as well as an agreement on the construction of small-capacity units.