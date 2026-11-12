Russia, UAE coordinate positions on Middle East issues

Sergey Lavrov and Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today in Abu Dhabi. The ministers discussed the Middle East agenda, stressing the need for the complete unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s press service published a statement this evening regarding a meeting in Abu Dhabi between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his counterpart, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to the press service, the meeting was devoted to comparing two countries’ positions on the Middle East agenda.

First and foremost, the ministers noted the friendly and strategic partnership-based nature of the relationship between Russia and the UAE, highlighting a mutual commitment from both Moscow and Abu Dhabi to develop the full range of intergovernmental contacts.