Russia and China helping to resolve Iran conflict - Trump

The United States is interacting with Russia and China on the issue of resolving the U.S.-Israeli military conflict with Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

According to him, Russia could have participated much more strongly with Iran, and likewise China.

"The fact is, both of them would like to see the war settled, so we're in the process of doing that with Russia, and we have China also involved," Donald Trump said.

The U.S. leader said he was pleased that Russia and China have largely refrained from intervening in the war with Iran.