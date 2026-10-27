Russia and Georgia establish Russian-Georgian Unity Fund

The restoration of relations between Russia and Georgia was discussed today in Moscow. The roundtable produced initiatives intended to be proposed to he authorities of both countries to strengthen ties. A fund called ”Unity of Russian and Georgians” was also established.

A roundtable dedicated to restoring of Russian-Georgian relations took place in Moscow.

The meeting saw the establishment of the ”Unity of Russians and Georgians" fund. Proposals were also put forward to develop ties between Moscow and Tbilisi, and the participants plan to submit them to the Russian president and the Georgian government. The roundtable participants proposed measures to promote the study of Russian in Georgia, establishing a Russian-Georgian university, resuming services at the Lomisi Church, and, most importantly, restoring bilateral diplomatic relations.

Roman Bokeria, Georgia’s business ambassador from Delovaya Rossiya noted at the event that Russians know and love the Georgian brand very well.