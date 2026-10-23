Russia and India to increase trade turnover to 100 bln dollars by 2030

Russia and India plan to increase their trade turnover to $100 billion by 2030, Indian ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said after the second Russian·Indian business forum Time.

He said that the two states continue to pursue the course of deepening relations, striving to push the trade volume to $100 billion and mutual investment to $50 billion by 2030, TASS reported.

The envoy noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BRICS summit, where they had the opportunity to discuss a full range of Russian-Indian relations, issued instructions to the governments to further develop cooperation between the two states.