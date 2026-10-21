Russia and US discuss economic projects, some of them about to start

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff held a detailed discussion on Wednesday regarding major joint economic projects, some of which are nearing the implementation stage, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Some other major joint economic projects, which offer significant prospects for cooperation between the two countries, were also discussed in detail. Some of them are indeed nearing the start of implementation," Ushakov said.

He noted the range of areas for economic cooperation discussed with the U.S. comprises plenty of projects, including large-scale ones.

"We have a lot of projects, including large-scale ones, in our portfolio, from which papers are taken out and discussed with the US representatives," Ushakov said.

Economic projects between Russia and the United States were "fairly concretely" discussed during the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and special envoy of the US President, Steve Witkoff.