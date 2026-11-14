Russia is holding substantive talks with the United States on Ukraine and a settlement to the conflict, taking into account its root causes and realities on the ground, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Vesti correspondent Pavel Zarubin.

"At least with the U.S. side, we are having substantive discussions based on facts, including the situation on the ground and the root causes of the conflict, including attitudes toward the Russian language, Russian culture, the Orthodox religion and so on," Lavrov said.

He added that all participants in the Russia-US-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi viewed them positively, except Vladimir Zelensky, who is "constantly playing some game of his own".