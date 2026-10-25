Russia interested in all profitable energy markets - Kremlin

Russia is interested in all markets that are profitable for it when it comes to gas exports, a point that Russian President Vladimir Putin has explained on numerous occasions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, Russia was open to discussing gas supplies to Europe, provided there was interest from European nations and Russia had available volumes, RIA Novosti reported.

"Putin has explained this many times. We are interested in any market that is profitable for us," Peskov said.

Previously, Putin noted that Russia had never refused to supply energy resources to anyone. Rather, it were the Europeans themselves who chose to turn away from them, he said.